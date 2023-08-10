(The Center Square) – The first four bills filed for the Aug. 21 special session of the Tennessee Legislature include bills on handgun training classes, emergency notifications, lifetime orders of protection and police notification when at-risk individuals are released from care.
Three of the bills are sponsored by House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, while the handgun training bill is sponsored by Rep. Dwayne Thompson, D-Cordova.
“Our highest priority is to ensure a safer, healthier and more prosperous future for all Tennesseans,” Lamberth said in a statement. “In pursuit of that goal, we welcome the opportunity to strengthen public safety and help those dealing with mental illnesses in this upcoming extraordinary session. These proposals will create additional layers of support in critical times when it is needed most.”
House Bill 7001 from Thompson designated which classes qualify in order to get a concealed handgun permit and requires those classes include training on gun locks.
House Bill 7002 is a requirement Tennessee schools develop communications that distinguish between active shooter emergencies and other emergencies such as fire or inclement weather.
House Bill 7003 allows for a lifetime order of protection that can be applied for by victims of aggravated stalking.
House Bill 7004 requires the chief officer of a mental health facility to notify law enforcement when the facility releases a person a law enforcement agency transported to the facility.
“We have a moral obligation to support our most vulnerable citizens suffering from mental illness, especially those who pose a serious risk to themselves or others,” Lamberth said. “This legislation creates a practical solution that will help law enforcement respond best to individuals in crisis when they’re back home in their communities.”