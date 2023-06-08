(The Center Square) – The majority of Tennessee school districts saw less than 25% of the students who re-took the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program third-grade reading test advanced to a proficient score.
Full statewide averages will be released later but the Tennessee Department of Education released district-level statistics this week on the re-takes after 60% of students did not receive a “proficient” status on the first test.
Student who didn’t receive a proficient mark on either test but scored “approaching” will be allowed to participate in a reading summer camp, appeal the result or commit to take tutoring throughout fourth grade.
The Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps tutoring involves 30-40-minute small group sessions two or three times a week throughout the school year. The summer camp option, over four weeks, requires at least 90% attendance.
Appeals can be submitted before June 30.
“The TCAP retake assessment pathway provides an important opportunity for third grade students identified for potential retention to be able to retest to move directly to fourth grade, and we are proud of students who participated in the retake for exploring this pathway,” Interim Commissioner Sam Pearcy said. “The work and dedication of schools, districts, educators and families across the state made this opportunity possible for our students, and we are glad to see such strong participation in the first year of implementing this law.”
Metro Nashville schools saw 52.1% of eligible students retake the test, with 11% of those students advancing to “proficient” while Memphis Shelby County saw 95.6% of eligible students take the test with 8.1% moving up to “proficient.”
Clay County saw the largest jump on the retake with 47.1% of eligible students retaking the reading test and 62.5% of those students scoring “proficient.”
Lexington County schools saw the second-largest jump on the retake with nearly 70% of eligible students retaking the test and 40.5% of those students advancing to “proficient.”
Nineteen districts saw less than 10 or less than 1% of students advance to “proficient” on the retake