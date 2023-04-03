(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced a plan Monday with the goal of putting school resource officers in every Tennessee school.
The plan incorporates spending $140 million on an SRO grant fund for security guards in every public school, $30 million to expand the state’s homeland security network with 122 agents serving students at public and private schools as well as $20 million for public school security, $7 million for private school security and $8 million for school-based behavioral health liaisons.
The plan comes a week after 28-year-old Audrey Hale shot and killed six people at The Covenant School in Nashville, breaking in through the front of the school and firing 152 rounds before being shot and killed by officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo of the Metro Nashville Police Department.
“In order to move forward, we need to find something that we can agree upon,” Lee said of his plan, attempting to balance gun rights and student safety.
Lee spoke as students again rallied at the state capitol for gun rights Monday. House Speaker Cameron Sexton said both House leaders Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, and William Lamberth, R-Portland, spoke with student groups at the capital.
“Those students talked about mental health,” Sexton said, acknowledging the conversation started with guns. “… We have a crisis in our state, for young, for old, for everybody.”
Lee was asked if schools would be able to find SROs to hire with the grant funds.
“We have put 200 SROs in schools since I came into office in 2019,” Lee said. “There are SROs out there. We will work with schools to find them.”
Protesting students filled the Tennessee House and Senate after a protest Thursday and, when Reps. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, went to the lectern flanked by Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, the House session was temporarily stopped when Pearson and Jones began chanting with protesters through a megaphone.
On Monday, all three were removed from House committee assignments as they were allowed to sit with the House Government Operations Committee but not vote. More punishments could be coming.
Lee noted the student protesters, saying “Please don’t let this be the last time you come to the capitol.”
His plan also includes House Bill 233 and Senate Bill 274, scheduled to reach the House floor Thursday.
The bills include a plan to ensure exterior school doors are locked, security guards are held to a high standard and requires districts to create threat assessment teams. Lee noted he believes parents want SROs in schools, he said, in response to a question on whether schools would be punished for not hiring an SRO.
“The need to put an armed security guard in every school is a result of the real problem,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons said in a statement. “It is not a solution to the problem.
“I am appalled that Gov. Lee would rather militarize our schools and make our children feel imprisoned in their own learning environment than reach across the aisle to pass common sense gun safety legislation.”
Lee said, when asked about red flag laws, that the term was used for a variety of legislation and wasn’t specific enough. He said it would take more than a week to develop future legislation to increase school safety.
“We, as Democrats, remain committed to pushing legislation such as ‘red flag laws’ and to encourage responsible gun ownership, and we hope our Republican legislative colleagues will work with us on these efforts,” Clemmons said in his response. “Hopefully, they will demonstrate the courage that is so sorely lacking in the governor’s office.”