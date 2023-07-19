(The Center Square) – A man was charged with misdemeanor harassment in Williamson County after writing a threatening email to Tennessee Star Editor-in-Chief Michael Patrick Leahy.
The July 9 email regarding Leahy and the Tennessee Star’s attempts to get police to release the Nashville Covenant School shooter’s manifesto included the closing, “I'll come to your studio and end you. Nobody will Miss you Mikey.”
Michael Alonzo Rouse was charged with misdemeanor harassment related to the email, obtained by The Center Square, which was signed “Mike” and included the sender’s phone number.
The threatening email included the subject line “Keep it up and You will die you Irish mick…”
“No one should be threatened with death for doing their job and Leahy is doing his job with the public interest in mind,” a statement from the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Faith and Freedom Coalition said. “No one should be threatened with death for a differing point of view or just because they are a conservative like Leahy.”
The group said it is important to know the shooter’s motivations and the writings should be released as the policy debate continues over red flag laws heading into a planned Aug. 21 Tennessee Legislature special session on public safety, expected to be called by Gov. Bill Lee.
“In this specific case, we are praying that the individual who sent the email receives the harshest punishment available under the law and that Michael Patrick Leahy and family are safe,” the group said.
