(The Center Square) – Tennessee’s Senate voted to approve Gov. Bill Lee’s Transportation Modernization Act late Monday with a 26-5 vote.
The bill would put $3.3 billion into the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Transportation Modernization Fund and send it in equal portions to the state’s three Grand Divisions for road work, which the state says there is a $26 billion backlog that needs to be completed.
“I feel like this will be a transformational change,” Sen. Becky Massey, R-Knoxville. “… this bill makes a big effort in addressing our road needs.”
The companion House Bill 321 is scheduled to be heard in the Finance, Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday.
A large priority of Senate Bill 273 is to begin having private companies build toll lanes in the state. The lanes would be additional lanes built after a deal is made between the state and the entity.
Massey has given an example of a deal where the private company would pay for 80% of the work and the state would fund 20% and then the private company would earn back its spending through tolls on the additional lanes, which Massey said could relieve congestion in both the current lanes and the toll lanes.
The lanes would be leased to companies but the state would maintain ownership of the road. The bill excludes businesses from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from receiving contracts through the program.
TDOT usually receives $500 million in annual construction funding for the backlog on infrastructure needs and the bill is intended to speed up that work by spending the state’s funding on more rural roadways and using more private funding for the state’s main highways through toll lanes.
The bill also will increase registration fees for electric vehicles, starting at $200 next year and then rising to $274 before the increases are tied to the consumer price index with a 3% annual cap starting in 2027. Hybrid vehicles will begin at $100 and rise in cost starting in 2027.