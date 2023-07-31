(The Center Square) – Tennessee has now assigned all $3.7 billion in federal American Rescue Plan funds across the state, with the largest portion going to the state’s most populous county, Davidson.
The state’s new ARPA spending dashboard shows Davidson County received 43 awards worth $165.7 million, followed by 60 awards for $145.3 million in Shelby County and 25 awards for $80.7 million in Knox County.
The Tennessee Financial Stimulus Accountability Group approved the spending after starting the group in 2020 to approve CARES Act spending.
“Tennessee’s legacy of fiscal responsibility has ensured that our state’s economy can thrive, even amid significant challenges,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “I thank the General Assembly and all members of the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group for their efforts over the past three years to manage federal dollars wisely, prioritize transparency for Tennessee taxpayers and make strategic investments to strengthen businesses and families across the state.”
The largest items that ARPA was assigned to were $1.3 billion for water and sewer infrastructure projects, $500 million for broadband infrastructure, $500 million for local public health and medical system support, $150 million for agriculture and forestry supply chain support and $102 million for K-12 summer learning camps to combat learning loss.
“We worked hard to prioritize transparency and accountability with every investment, while strengthening Tennessee’s economy and expanding citizens’ access to quality health care,” said Senate Finance Chair Bo Watson, R-Hixson. “I’m particularly proud of our investment in the state’s unemployment trust fund, which ensured Tennessee small business were not burdened by unemployment rate increases, unlike in many other states.”
Hamilton County received $62.5 million over 37 projects and Marshall County received $59.2 million over 10 projects with most of that going to broadband infrastructure ($53.4 million). Water and sewer infrastructure grants are worth $33.7 million in Hamilton County while Davidson County will receive $109.1 million for sewer and water infrastructure along with $25 million in support for Tennessee arts organizations.
Shelby County will receive $112.1 million in water and sewer infrastructure grants and $23.3 million in support for arts organizations while Knox County gets $50 million for a University of Tennessee Agriculture Research and Education building.