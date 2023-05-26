FILE - Jobs Workforce Human Resources Employment Unemployment
(The Center Square) – The unemployment rate dropped in all of Tennessee’s 95 counties in April and each county now has an unemployment rate below 5%.

Williamson County was at 1.9%, the lowest rate for the county in 22 years and the lowest mark in the state.

The statewide rate, released last week, is at 3.3% while nationally, the seasonally adjusted rate is 3.4%. The state’s all-time low rate is 3.2%.

The second-lowest county rate is 2% in Moore County while Bledsoe County had the highest rate at 4.6% and both Meigs and Haywood counties dropped a full percentage point to reach 4.5% and 4%, respectively.

Davidson County is at 2.1%, the same as the average for the entire Nashville-Murfreesboro region. Shelby County is at 3.5%.

