(The Center Square) – Three Tennessee cities ranked near the bottom of a new set of rankings looking at which city is best run.
Knoxville was 122, Nashville came in 125, Memphis was 136 and Chattanooga was 148 in WalletHub’s rankings of 149 of the country’s largest cities and how efficiently they are run on a taxpayer basis.
Nashville tied for last place with New York City, Atlanta, Denver and San Francisco as cities with the largest long-term debt per capita. That does not factor in $760 million in revenue bonds that will have to be approved and taken out through the Metro Nashville Sports Authority for a new $2.1 billion Tennessee Titans stadium.
But proposed general obligation bonds for infrastructure projects on Nashville’s East Bank will be included after they are approved.
Nampa, Idaho, ranked atop the list, followed by Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky, and Nashua, New Hampshire. Chattanooga ranked just above San Francisco and below New York and Cleveland at the bottom of the list.
WalletHub took into account 36 metrics in the six main categories of financial stability, education, health, safety, economy and both infrastructure and pollution. The rankings looked overall at the quality of city services compared to the city’s overall budget spending.
Chattanooga ranked lowest in safety, 146, while its best ranking came in economy at 38.
Knoxville’s best rankings were education (34), financial stability (42) and infrastructure and pollution (44). Its worst ranking was in safety (134).
Nashville’s best ranking was in economy (32), while it ranked low in safety (128), health (123), education (104) and financial stability (103).
Memphis, meanwhile, had one ranking below 100 in financial stability (58) and ranked at the bottom in safety (149) and near the bottom in health (143).