(The Center Square) – Tennessee students saw improved scores in all four subject areas of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program test in data released by the Tennessee Department of Education.
That included an overall 1.6 percentage point increase in students scoring proficient in English Language Arts (38.1%), 3.2 percentage point increase in math (34%), 3.4 percentage point increase in science (43.2%) and a 0.5 percentage point increase in social science (43.2%) scores.
"These results are encouraging as we continue to improve outcomes for our students. This data shows we are working to overcome the learning loss experienced during the pandemic. Tennessee is back on the path of improvement,” Lt. Governor Randy McNally said.
The scores come as Tennessee’s third-grade reading retention law has taken the focus this spring. Just 40% of third-graders scored proficient and 35% scored approaching on the initial test but the state approved 6,700 waivers to allow students to advance.
The statewide scores, however, showed a significant increase in results across the board since 2020-21, when learning was lost due to COVID-19 closures.
This year’s scores were 8.3 percentage points higher in ELA than 2020-21, 8.1 percentage points better in math, 4.9 percentage points better in science and 6.5 percentage points higher in social science than 2020-21 scores.
"It is encouraging to see Tennessee students continue to make gains in all academic subjects,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson said. “Our students, teachers and parents have overcome many hurdles arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am proud of their hard work and resiliency. I was glad to work with the General Assembly and the administration in 2021 to provide additional resources to recover learning losses, but the credit for these positive results is ultimately due to the students, teachers and parents who took advantage of those resources.”
Overall, 99% of students took the 2022-23 TCAP statewide, with 92 districts hitting a 99% participation rate and 29 districts achieving 100% participation rates.
“Tennessee’s strategic education investments have resulted in encouraging gains for students across every subject and grade, including strong reading improvements,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “As we continue our work to prepare students for success in the classroom and beyond, Tennessee remains committed to supporting teachers and empowering families with multiple pathways to achievement so every student can thrive.”