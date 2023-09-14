(The Center Square) – Tennessee opened a new $20 million grant program called the Strong Families Grant Program this week, providing grants for nonprofit organizations for items such as pregnancy and adoption support, workforce assistance for new moms and housing assistance for moms in crisis.
The funds can go to entities, such as pregnancy centers, who prove they can provide services such as wraparound services for vulnerable mothers and children and pregnancy support including medical, mental health or other counseling services.
“Being pro-life is much more than protecting the lives of the unborn – it’s also about protecting the dignity of every human being,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement. “Strong families are central to strong communities, and we’re proud to partner with the General Assembly to prioritize resources for local partners that serve Tennesseans in need. We welcome any Tennessee organization that serves expecting mothers and families to apply for these critical grant funds.”
Nonprofits must submit an Intent to Apply by Nov. 1 and a full application by Nov. 30 online.
The program is part of $600 million Lee put in the budget under a Strong Tennessee Families initiative.