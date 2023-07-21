Jennifer Duffey listens with a group of parents at The Covenant School in Nashville, which was subject to a mass shooting that killed three students and three staff on March 27, about the creation of two nonprofits that aim to provide education around the impact and prevention of school shootings, improve mental health support, and push for legislative change to ensure the safety of children and staff in schools, announced during a news conference at the state capitol, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.