(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced late Wednesday a bill that would create a temporary mental health order of protection to prevent an individual from having firearms or ammunition for up to 180 days.
If a law enforcement officer or agency issues an order, then the subject of the order would be granted a hearing between three and five days from the date on the petition. If the subject of the order requests a delay, the hearing still must be held no more than 10 days after the order is filed.
“We all agree that dangerous, unstable individuals who intend to harm themselves or others should not have access to weapons,” Lee said in a video statement. “And that should be done in a way that requires due process and a high burden of proof, supports law enforcement and punishes false reporting, enhances mental health support, and preserves the Second Amendment for law-abiding citizens.”
If the court finds reason for the order at a hearing, then the order of protection can be created for up to 180 days. At that point, the subject of the order will need to surrender any handgun license along with firearms and ammunition, which cannot be in the custody or control of the subject of the petition.
“I appreciate the governor finally engaging on this important issue, but Lee has unsurprisingly handed us a watered down bill,” said House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons. “It reads as if he is more concerned about getting all 75 Republicans’ votes on a bill than effectively protecting children and Tennessee families from gun violence. Tennesseans deserve leadership and courage on this issue from their elected leaders. Unfortunately, neither are coming from the other side of the aisle, and they should be held accountable for that.”
Lee promised action following a shooting that left seven dead at Nashville’s Covenant School. The announcement comes after Lee has pushed for safety measures at schools, including funding a School Resource Officer at every school in the state.
Lee also created an executive order to strengthen background checks for gun purchases.
“Making sure the mentally ill and those in crisis do not have access to firearms while protecting the Second Amendment rights of everyone else is no easy task,” Tennessee Lieutenant Gov. Randy McNally said in a statement. “It is an extremely delicate balance. I believe that balance has been struck with this proposed temporary mental health order of protection. Other states that have attempted this balance have fallen short to one extent or another by failing to provide real due process and protect against false complaints.”