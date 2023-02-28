(The Center Square) – A Tennessee bill that passed House committee Tuesday would put $3 billion into a new Transportation Modernization Fund as the state looks to change the way it funds future road infrastructure.
The bills are part of Gov. Bill Lee’s plan to fund Tennessee highway work as the state says it needs $26 billion in funding toward road congestion, with $14 billion for the state’s four major metro areas and $12 billion for rural interstates.
The state has previously used gas tax to fund the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s $1.2 billion annual budget but the proposal in House Bill 321 will increase electric vehicle registration fees and create a mechanism for Tennessee to allow private companies to build toll lanes in the state.
The state has also heard testimony on implementing a mileage-based vehicle tax in the future.
Rep. Dan Howell, R-Cleveland, said that the $3 billion in funding will allow for a distribution of $750 million, on average, for road projects in the state’s four regions. He said that the toll lanes, which the state is calling choice lanes, will be contracts where the state leasing the lanes to the private company who builds them.
As an example, Howell said the toll lanes heading into Atlanta brought in $40 million in their first year. The state would negotiate a deal with a toll lane builder, which could involve some state funds, to build additional lanes and then the company would earn money back on that investment off the toll charges.
Howell clarified no lanes that currently exist will be changed into toll lanes, only new lanes built as part of the contracts, which will be reviewed by a five-member board. The highways will remain state property.
“Any company or country that is on the U.S. sanctions list will not be able to bid or work in Tennessee,” Howell said.
It is a lease arrangement.
Howell said gas tax earnings are already down $4 million year over year this fiscal year and that trend is expected to continue. Without the toll lanes, Howell said that much of TDOT’s budget would be locked up spending on the bottlenecks in cities such as Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga.
But creating the contracts for toll lanes will allow TDOT funding to be spent more on rural highways that need repairs.
Electric vehicle registration fees, meanwhile, will move to $200 starting on the first renewal after Jan. 1 and then bump up to $274 in the fourth year of implementation. After that, the cost can increase up to 3% annually based on the consumer price index.