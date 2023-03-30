(The Center Square) – A gun control rally that began outside of the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday morning later filled the gallery and led to a delay in action on the House floor.
Following a vote to approve Gov. Bill Lee’s $3 billion transportation bill, the House went into recess due to loud chants from the gallery and Reps. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, interrupting floor action speaking through a megaphone, according to Main Street Nashville.
In the Senate, which was in session at the same time, Speaker Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, reportedly asked for protesters to be removed, according to WPLN.
The protests come after Monday’s shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School, when a shooter killed three students and three adults before police shot the 28-year-old.
In response, McNally sent a letter to Lee asking for four measures to take place to increase school safety, including adding security windows and glass on school buildings, magnetic locks on doors, centralized and modernized camera systems and armed guards, according to the Tennessean.
Students at the protest filled the capitol lobby chanting for gun control laws, according to the Tennessean.
“Your Capitol is packed inside and outside with Tennesseans who are angry about our gun laws,” wrote Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby. “While we may disagree about policy, I support them voicing their opinions in their Capitol, and to their legislature 100%.”