(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday he plans to call a special session of the Legislature starting Aug. 21.
Lee said the special session will be to strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights.
Lee asked Tennessee residents to share input on the special session here.
Lee promised to meet with legislators, stakeholders and those who live in the state leading up to the special session.
Lee previously proposed a temporary mental health order of protection bill that has not yet been heard by the Legislature.
A recent Vanderbilt poll showed that 72% of Tennessee voters approve of Lee’s proposed law and 82% approve of an executive order he placed to strengthen background checks before gun purchases.
“After speaking with members of the General Assembly, I am calling for a special session on Aug. 21 to continue our important discussion about solutions to keep Tennessee communities safe and preserve the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” Lee said in a statement. “There is broad agreement that action is needed, and in the weeks ahead, we’ll continue to listen to Tennesseans and pursue thoughtful, practical measures that strengthen the safety of Tennesseans, preserve Second Amendment rights, prioritize due process protections, support law enforcement and address mental health.”