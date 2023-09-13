(The Center Square) – Tennessee will be sending $63 million in federal funds to 20 different water infrastructure projects. The funds are part of $3.7 billion in American Rescue Plan funds sent to the state.
Wilson County will receive $4.6 million in collaborative funds to create an asset management plan and both wastewater and drinking water projects. Cannon County will receive $3.9 million in collaborative grants for drinking water projects such as replacing older water lines and pressure regulation stations.
The other 18 grants are non-collaborative and involve only the federal funds.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has awarded $996 million in grants for each county and 248 cities through federal ARPA funds.
The grants have funded over 1,000 individual drinking water, wastewater, and/or stormwater infrastructure projects.
“More than ever, infrastructure is critically important to our local communities,” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, said in a statement. “This money will allow cities and towns to address deficiencies and make improvements that will pay dividends not just in the present but in the years to come as well. I greatly appreciate the work of the governor and my colleagues on the Fiscal Accountability Group for their work in making sure these funds were spent appropriately and efficiently.”
The non-collaborative grants went to: Celina ($2.8 million), Centerville ($4.2 million), Cheatham County ($3.5 million), Cleveland ($5.4 million), Collinwood ($3.2 million), DeKalb County ($3.0 million), Franklin ($4.7 million), Greenfield ($1.5 million) and Hawkins County ($4.9 million).
They also include: Kenton ($700,000), LaGrange ($300,000), Luttrell ($1.9 million), McKenzie ($1.4 million), Monroe County ($3.7 million), Puryear ($1.1 million), Shelby County ($9.4 million), Trousdale County ($3.0 million) and Waynesboro ($900,000).
“We continue experiencing considerable growth across the state, and many of our communities require additional resources to address their evolving needs,” Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, said in a statement. “These grants will play a major role in ensuring cities and towns have access to infrastructure solutions that will enable them to continue thriving so Tennessee remains a preferred destination for both businesses and families.”