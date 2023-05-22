(The Center Square) – Tennessee’s unemployment rate has dropped to 3.3%, the second straight month the rate has dropped.
The number is approaching Tennessee’s all-time seasonally adjusted low unemployment rate of 3.2%.
Tennessee has the same unemployment rate as a year before but with 90,000 more new nonfarm jobs with the leisure and hospitality sector showing the largest increases.
The state also saw 2,000 new jobs from March to April with education and health services being the sectors with the most new jobs and the government and manufacturing sectors coming next.
Overall, the United States unemployment rate dropped from 3.5% to 3.4%.
Tennessee is in the middle of the pack, ranked 25th, in WalletHub’s rankings of the states with the most positive unemployment rate changes.
Nebraska, New Hampshire and South Dakota all rank atop that list with unemployment rates at 2.1% and below.
Nevada, the District of Columbia, California and Texas are at the bottom of the list.