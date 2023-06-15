(The Center Square) – Tennessee has approved nearly 6,700 appeals to its third grade retention requirement during an appeal process that runs through June 30, the Department of Education said on Thursday.
The department said it has received appeals for 8,206 students. There have been 6,698 approved and 642 denied; 434 are in the process.
“Parents across the state are engaging in their child’s education and choosing the best pathway to ensure they are set up for success,” said interim Department of Education Commissioner Sam Pearcy. “We will continue to provide resources and supports as districts and schools have essential conversations with families of students who are not yet proficient and may benefit from additional learning supports like summer camp or tutoring throughout next school year.”
The appeals are part of a process where students must receive a passing score on the Tennessee Comprehensive Academic Program test or its retake to advance to fourth grade.
If not, the student must participate in a reading summer camp, appeal the result, or commit to take tutoring throughout fourth grade in order to advance. This year, the first with the Third Grade Retention law, 60% of students did not receive a passing score on the reading portion of the test with 35% scoring “approaching.”
Most districts had less than 25% of students who took the retake test score “proficient” to avoid the appeal, summer school, or tutoring process.
The Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps tutoring involves 30- to 40-minute small group sessions two or three times a week throughout the school year. The summer camp option, over four weeks, requires at least 90% attendance.