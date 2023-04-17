(The Center Square) – A Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway rebuild project that could involve up to $100 million in bonds from the Metropolitan Sports Authority will likely require just a simple majority vote after the Tennessee Senate passed a bill blocking Metro Nashville’s supermajority requirement Monday.
Nashville had created a supermajority requirement for any “demolition” at the speedway in 2011 and the new project was determined to require demolition. But House Bill 864, sponsored by Bristol residents in both the House and Senate, will block that requirement. Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, sponsored the Senate bill that passed, 27-6, on a party-line vote without further discussion.
The bill was noted, however, to directly impact only the Nashville speedway project. An amendment to the bill said that the simple majority vote of 21, instead of 27, Nashville council members applies to "demolition and replacement" at the fairgrounds speedway.
Bristol Motor Speedway would take over management of the track under the deal, hoping to bring a NASCAR race back to the track after the rebuild, which includes a new 30,000-seat grandstand, track and surrounding structures.
A pro forma for the deal estimates $168 million will be paid in debt service on the bonds over the 30-year life of the lease. Those bonds will be paid for by ticket tax, rent from Bristol Motor Speedway, a sales tax capture, 5% revenue share, an annual $650,000 payment from the CVC and revenue from advertising and sponsors.
The project will be paid for through the bonds and $17 million from the state of Tennessee and $17 million from the Nashville Convention and Visitors’ bureau reserve fund, which comes from Davidson County hotel and motel tax collections.
The bill will next head to the desk of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.