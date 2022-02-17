(The Center Square) – An Anderson County Schools employee has been charged with theft after a Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation revealed she purchased more than $23,000 in personal items using a school credit card.
Heather Heatherly, a former office assistant in the Anderson County Schools' Office of Student Services, is accused of racking up $23,311 in personal expenses on the credit card between February 2018 and December 2019 and then altering the submitted invoices to hide which items were purchased and that they were delivered to her personal address.
Heatherly was authorized to use the VISA P-Card for school funds to purchase food, clothing and minor household items for students in need. She was fired May 18, 2020, after being suspended without pay Jan. 7, 2020.
Investigators are questioning $16,288 more in expenses on the card but could not prove those purchases were not used for authorized school purposes.
“Our investigators noted that Anderson County Schools must take additional steps to safeguard school funds,” Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said. “These steps include carefully reviewing purchasing documentation, including purchase orders, invoices, and partial delivery reports. I’m pleased to note that Anderson County School officials are already taking steps to correct these deficiencies.”
The comptroller’s office included in its investigative report photos of the invoices, on which Heatherly is accused of adding fake items to cover the items she is accused of purchasing and covering up her address with the Student Services address. She also is accused of the unauthorized use of a signature stamp to approve her own invoices.
Heatherly is accused of making nearly $12,000 worth of unauthorized purchases from Amazon, along with nearly $5,700 in purchases from Walmart, nearly $1,900 from Target, $2,870 from Sam’s Club, $920 from Costco and $30 from Shoe Show.
Heatherly was indicted Feb. 1 on a charge of theft over $10,000 by an Anderson County grand jury.
The comptroller’s office found the school district exhibited inadequate oversight to protect school funds, which allowed the misappropriations to continue undetected for more than a year.