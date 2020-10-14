(The Center Square) – Amazon will open a middle mile sorting center in La Vergne, creating a projected 1,100 jobs in the southeast suburb of Nashville.
La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole has announced plans for the 256,000-square-foot facility. A stop on the product fulfillment pathway, packages will be sorted at the facility before being transferred to a delivery station or final delivery to customers.
“La Vergne continues to show that its business friendly policies and low taxes attract global leaders to the city,” Cole said Tuesday in a statement. “With our diverse workforce and interstate access, La Vergne is proud to welcome Amazon’s newest sorting center to Middle [Tennessee].”
The announcement comes months after Amazon’s last announcement of major investment in Middle Tennessee. The e-commerce giant announced plans in July to build an 855,000-square-foot facility in Mount Juliet, another Nashville suburb, expected to launch by late 2021.
“We are once again elated with Amazon bringing a sortation facility along with 1,100 new jobs to the City of La Vergne,” city Economic Development Specialist Thomas Broeker said. “Amazon's second investment within the city over the last year will have a major economic impact and adds to the long list of world class companies doing business in La Vergne.”
Amazon has invested nearly $6.5 billion into its fulfillment infrastructure in Tennessee and has hired about 6,500 Tennesseans since 2010, according to the Department of Economic and Community Development.