(The Center Square) – Amazon will build a new robotics technology fulfillment center in Alcoa, Tennessee officials announced Wednesday.
The new facility in Blount County will be Amazon’s eighth fulfillment center in Tennessee and the third announced in the past 12 months. Amazon announced new fulfillment centers in Memphis and Mt. Juliet in 2020.
“Having Amazon locate in a community has proven to be beneficial for everyone involved,” Blount County Economic Development Board Chairman Matt Murray in said a statement. “The regional economic impact of an operation like this will be felt almost immediately.”
Nearly 800 new full-time jobs will be created at the facility, which is anticipated to launch in 2022. Amazon will receive an incentive grant from the state in connection with the new facility, but information on the amount of the FastTrack grant was not available.
Tennessee has provided Amazon more than $7 million in FastTrack grants connected with new operations since 2015. The state provided a $2 million FastTrack grant to Amazon in July as an incentive for its Mount Juliet fulfillment center.
“It is a testament to the strength of Tennessee’s business climate that companies are attracted to our state and choose to operate and expand here,” Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner (DECDC) Bob Rolfe said in a statement.
Amazon has invested nearly $9 billion in Tennessee in infrastructure and employee compensation, according to the DECDC.