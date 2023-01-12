(The Center Square) – A group pushing for more transparency in the Tennessee Legislature got a little of what it wanted when lawmakers agreed to make adjustments to the legislative process.
Americans for Prosperity-Tennessee began the week encouraging lawmakers to be more open and announced new measures are now part of the process.
"Tennessee taxpayers have won big today," state Director Tori Venable said. "These robust transparency measures will help citizens better follow the legislative process and hold their representatives accountable. I want to thank Speaker Cameron Sexton and Rep. Chris Todd for their work to make this a reality."
Moving forward, according to AFP, amendments to proposed legislation will be added to the state’s legislative tracker in real time. Also, redline edits will be added in real time.
As previously reported by The Center Square, AFP pushed transparency requests that would apply to everything from House committee votes on bills to posting bill amendments to government contracts to the process of school of choice statewide.
During the current session, AFP-Tennessee would also like to see a full repeal of the state’s professional privilege tax, which legislators have been unwinding piece by piece. Last session, physicians and osteopathic physicians were removed from the $400 annual state licensing tax. The remaining professions subject to the tax are lobbyists, attorneys and agents, broker-dealers, and investment advisors.
AFP-Tennessee also is pushing for more transparency in the state’s open enrollment process for public schools, making it a statewide option with publicly posted open enrollment dates that occur in the spring before the student would begin at the new school. Currently, open enrollment is only within a district and the dates often come in the fall, nearly a year before enrollment.