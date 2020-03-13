(The Center Square) – Although most of Tennessee’s public schools have stayed open amid COVID-19 concerns, a handful have announced temporary closings.
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools System canceled classes Friday to work on a plan to address coronavirus. Knox County Schools closed Friday to start its one-week spring break a day early as a safety measure against COVID-19.
Shelby County Schools and Hamilton County Schools went further. Both districts are closing their schools until March 27 to prevent the spread of the virus.
Most colleges and universities in Tennessee are canceling in-person classes and shifting them all online, including East Tennessee State University, the University of Tennessee and Middle Tennessee State University.
Some states have ordered the closure of all public schools, while some states are keeping it a local decision. Schools and colleges all throughout the country have announced closures or online classes in the past week.
Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency Thursday, which implements the state’s Emergency Management Plan, expands testing sites for COVID-19, enacts protections against price gouging and several other provisions.
As of Friday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused 41 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency on Friday.