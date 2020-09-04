(The Center Square) – Six weeks after Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced law enforcement would issue citations to enforce the Metro Health Department’s mask wearing ordinance, 91 percent of all citations have been issued on Lower Broadway.
Of the 149 citations issued to violators of the mask ordinance, only 13 were not issued to violators on Lower Broadway. The penalty for a mask violation in Nashville is a $50 fine.
While a few citations were issued in north Nashville, none was issued south of Briley Parkway. No citations have been issued in the southeast Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, which heat maps distributed by Cooper’s office continue to show to be the heart of the outbreak in Nashville.
Before the city began issuing citations for mask ordinance violations, Lower Broadway businesses, including Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse and The Local Spot, filed suit against Cooper and others, claiming COVID-19 shutdowns and strict capacity limitations unfairly targeted businesses.
Two-and-a-half weeks later, Cooper announced the city would begin issuing citations to violators of the mask ordinance.
Tennessee’s Department of Health reported 1,715 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, after 26,633 new tests were conducted, making the reported test positivity rate 7.64 percent. The department reported 18 new deaths. As of Thursday, 141,568 Tennesseans have recovered from cases of COVID-19.
Cooper’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment.