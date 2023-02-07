(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed budget, released Tuesday, includes $350 million for work on two Memphis sports stadiums – FedexForum and Liberty Stadium.
The funds are part of $684 million in proposed projects in Memphis pitched by Mayor Jim Strickland that include renovations to the FedexForum, home of the Memphis Grizzlies, along with renovations to Liberty Stadium, AutoZone Park and a new soccer stadium.
Strickland pointed to last year’s $500 million state appropriation for a new $2.1 billion Tennessee Titans stadium while making the request of Lee.
The funding was part of Lee’s $55.6 billion budget proposal for next fiscal year, including $29.9 billion in state funds, $18.8 billion from federal funds, $4.7 billion from other sources and $2 billion from higher education tuition and fees.
The budget also includes $200 million for the relocation of the Tennessee Performing Arts Center to Nashville’s East Bank in an area near the proposed $2.1 billion new Titans stadium.
“Midyear review of state tax collections and advice from economists and the State Funding Board suggest that current-year estimates of taxes collected by the Department of Revenue show strong growth,” the budget said. “The revised recurring current-year growth rate in the general fund is 7.7% compared with the actual 2021-2022 Department of Revenue collections.”
Tennessee has collected $959.9 million more than the budgeted estimate in taxes and fees through the first five months of this fiscal year.
Along with the $350 million, Strickland and Memphis have requested to increase the allowance for Shelby County to create a 5% hotel/motel tax, up from the current 3.5% tax, as well as asking the state to extend an allowance for a county car rental tax through 2053 and extend a deal where all sales taxes collected at FedExForum are kept by the Grizzlies through 2053.