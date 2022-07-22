(The Center Square) – Approximately 120,000 Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority customers won't pay an extra $43 annually during the next 30 years, thanks to the largest loan ever made by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority.
PWSA was awarded a $209 million low-interest loan from PennVEST for its five-year, $470 million water infrastructure project to meet state water quality mandates. The 30-year loan is expected to save $156 million – $1,300 per customer – compared to traditional municipal bond financing.
“It goes without saying, but it’s definitely a game changer,” said PWSA Finance Director Ed Barca in an interview with The Center Square. “These improvements under the water reliability plan have to be done by mandate of the state's Department of Environmental Protection, so we have to move forward. But they are very expensive.”
Barca said PWSA applied to the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s Water Finance and Innovation Act for the balance of the project’s cost. The EPA program funds 49% of projects and the applicant must fund the remaining 51%. PWSA expects notification from the EPA on the funding by the end of the year or early 2023.
“We are close to that 51%,” Barca said. “There are various milestones we need to complete for this project. It’s a very long time period, five or six years.”
PWSA is under a consent order from the state to modernize the water distribution system and create system redundancies to provide more secure and reliable water services. Barca said the project addresses aging infrastructure and adds the latest available technology.
“The age of the infrastructure parts we’re going to replace are over a century old,” Barca said. “But that’s just a piece of this. Since things haven’t been replaced for, in some cases, a century, new technology and its efficiencies will be able to provide cleaner water. We’ll be looking to build on all of these components once implemented.”
PWSA received a $65 million grant from PennVEST in January 2020 for replacement of water service lines. Since 2018, the utility received low-interest loans and grants worth $210 million from PennVEST to replace lead service lines.
“The low-interest loans will reduce the need for rate increases as we make unprecedented investments in our systems,” Barca said.
A total of $269 million was awarded by PennVEST earlier this week for 11 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and other projects in 10 counties throughout Pennsylvania. The funds originate from a combination of state funds approved by voters, federal grants, recycled loan payments from previous awards, and other sources.