(The Center Square) – State health officials reported 330 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Health officials had confirmed 1,865 cases in 35 counties in Illinois as of Wednesday afternoon. Douglas, Marshall and Morgan counties were among the new counties to report cases.
The deaths were a Kane County man in his 90s, a Cook County man in his 60s and a Will County woman in her 50s. So far, 19 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.
The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to 99 years.
In addition, state officials reported two correctional officers and inmate at Stateville Correctional Center tested positive along with a contract worker at Sheridan Correctional Center.
The two Stateville officers were recovering at home and the inmate was isolated and is recovering in the hospital, according to a news release. Those who were potentially exposed have been quarantined. Stateville was put on a 14-day lockdown, officials said.
The Illinois Department of Corrections determined worker and prisoners at Sheridan were at low to medium risk for exposure to COVID-19. Sheridan was also was put on a 14-day lockdown.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged in 2019.