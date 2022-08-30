(The Center Square) - Revenue numbers were down from this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally but still came in at $1.5 million, according to South Dakota officials.
State sales tax collection was $902,399 compared to $1.03 million in 2021, according to the Department of Revenue. The state also collected $290,586 in tourism taxes and $351,385 in municipal taxes.
The number of vendors for the annual event also dropped from 1,014 in 2021 to 917 this year.
"After coming off of record numbers from 2021, 2022 saw a decrease in revenue but still overall strong figures." Revenue Supervisor Lori Haupt said in a news release. "Revenue staff saw many returning vendors coming back to the rally in both the northern and southern hills. South Dakota continues to be open for business and a great place to visit."
The annual event brings thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to the state each August. This year's event began on Aug. 5 and ended on Aug. 14.
Local communities also benefited from the crowds, according to the Department of Revenue. Northern Black Hills hosted 734 vendors and collected $1.2 million in taxes, which is a 13% decrease from last year. The area includes Sturgis and other communities in Meade and Lawrence counties.
The Southern Black Hills also had a dip in tax collections. The area, which includes Rapid City, Custer, Hill City and Keystone, hosted 183 vendors and collected $381,201 in taxes, a 16% decrease from a year ago, according to the Department of Revenue.