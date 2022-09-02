(The Center Square) - South Dakota ranked fourth in a Wallethub study of the hardest-working states in the U.S.
The Mount Rushmore State ranked high in direct work factors that average workweek hours, the share of households where no adults worked, the share of workers leaving vacation time unused, the share of engaged workers and idle youth. The state ranked 21st in indirect work factors that included commute time, workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours and average leisure time per day.
The state ranked third in the U.S. for its unemployment rate. The state's unemployment rate was 2.3% in July, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.
Workers may find higher wages when they look for a job since it's a tight labor market, said Dr. Mark Montgomery, the Donald L. Wilson Professor of Enterprise at Leadership at Iowa's Grinnell College. But there are caveats, he said.
"Even if nominal wages rise, real wages, that is, wages adjusted for inflation, will probably not keep pace in inflationary times,' Wilson said. "This seems particularly likely for workers with only a high school education. In the last forty years, the real wages of high school graduates have barely moved, while the real earnings of college graduates have risen substantially. There is little reason to expect this dynamic to change soon."
The data was compiled from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Travel Association, Gallup, the Annie E. Casey Foundation and Corporation for National & Community Service, according to Wallethub.