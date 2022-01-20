(The Center Square) – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said he did not know he hit a person with his car Sept. 12, 2020, but law enforcement officials said they doubt his story.
The South Dakota House Select Committee on Investigation heard two days of testimony this week from law enforcement officials who investigated the wreck that involved Ravnsborg and led to the death of 55-year-old Joe Boever. The committee is deciding whether Ravnsborg should be impeached based on his actions during the investigation.
Ravnsborg left the scene of the accident and told investigators he believed he hit a deer. He borrowed a car from the Hyde County Sheriff and returned to Pierre that night. Boever's body was discovered by Ravnsborg the next day.
Arnie Rummel and Joe Arenz of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which was called in to investigate, told the committee they doubted Ravnsborg's story. Boever's body was found 2 feet from Ravnsborg's car and his glasses were found inside the attorney general's vehicle.
"The committee has a lot to discuss, and we will have those discussions at a later date," committee Chair Rep. Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, said after testimony ended.
Ravnsborg pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors last year in relation to the accident and was fined $500 for each.
Gov. Kristi Noem called for Ravnsborg to resign shortly after the plea deal was reached and said Ravnsborg should be impeached if he did not resign.
"Like many South Dakotans, I am not only disappointed in how this process was handled by prosecutors, but outraged at the result of today’s plea hearing and sentencing," Noem said in her statement. "Ravnsborg has not accepted responsibility for the death of Joseph Boever and did not even appear in court today to face the charges or the Boever family."
Noem also told The Associated Press she was unhappy with how the committee was proceeding with the impeachment process by focusing on the investigation and not how Ravnsborg acted during the probe.
"It grieves me that because of a political agenda, some legislators on the committee are attacking the integrity of our law enforcement officers," Noem said.