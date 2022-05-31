(The Center Square) - South Dakota is among the top ten states with unemployment rates that have rebounded fast since the pandemic, according to a new report.
The ranking, conducted by personal finance website WalletHub, is based on six key metrics. The company analyzed unemployment rate statistics from April and compared that to key dates in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
South Dakota ranked eighth in the nation, showing an improvement of 72.6% since April 2020, when unemployment rates in other states skyrocketed following restrictions and lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. South Dakota did not implement any lockdowns.
South Dakota’s 2.3% unemployment rate in April 2022 shows a 15% improvement over its April 2019 unemployment rate of 2.8%, the report said.
Other states that performed in the top ten are Utah, Nebraska, Indiana, Montana and Minnesota.
Across the nation, the economy gained 428,000 new nonfarm payroll jobs in April, according to the report, which was a slight slowdown in growth. Employment sectors with the most job gains included leisure and hospitality, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing.
South Dakota’s unemployment rate remains below the national average, which is currently 3.6%, the report said. The national average still shows a dramatic improvement from the historic high of 14.7% reached in April 2020.
The state is also seeing a record number of people quitting their jobs. An estimated 13,000 South Dakotans left their jobs in March alone, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“I believe that the job market as a whole in 2022 will be employee-driven, with companies finding themselves scrambling to find good candidates,” said Steve Werner, Ph.D., the JPMorgan Chase professor of international business at the University of Houston. “Providing benefits strategically, keeping up with rising compensation demands, and addressing the new reality that many employees want to work remotely will help employers stay competitive in attracting and retaining employees.”