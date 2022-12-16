(The Center Square) - South Dakota's seasonal unemployment rate dropped slightly in November to 2.4%, well-below the national rate of 3.7%, according to the state's Labor Market Information Center.
The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in November 2021 was 2.9%. The national rate was 4.2%.
That number of employees in the workforce increased month over month from 469,900 in October to 477,400 in November, a 2% increase, according to LMI. The state saw a 17.5% drop in the number of unemployed residents.
South Dakota added 1,700 in November when compared to October. The biggest increases were in the leisure and hospitality industry, which added 600 jobs, and manufacturing, which added 500 jobs, according to LMI.
Only two sectors lost jobs month over month, according to LMI. The transportation, warehousing and utilities sector lost 100 jobs. Two hundred jobs were lost in the health care and social assistance sector.
The state's job count is up by 4.5% from November of 2021. The largest increases were in leisure and hospitality, education and health services and professional and business services.
Only two sectors lost jobs year-over-year, according to LMI. The financial activities industry lost 500 jobs, while the non-durable goods sector lost 100 jobs.