(The Center Square) – South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon is leaving her post next month after serving in the position since 2015.
Malsam-Rysdon is taking a job in the private sector, according to a news release.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to lead the Department of Health the last seven years, and for Governor Noem’s leadership, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Malsam-Rysdon said in a statement. “The employees of the Department of Health are some of the best public servants in the state and I am grateful for their hard work on behalf of people in South Dakota.”
Malsam-Rysdon led the health department during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Kim has been a steady hand as our Secretary of Health,” Gov. Kristi Noem said. “I have appreciated her help and partnership during unprecedented times. We will miss having her on the team, and we wish her all the best.”
Malsam-Rysdon also worked as senior adviser to former Gov. Dennis Daugaard and served as the secretary for the Department of Social Services.
Noem appointed Joan Adam, the division director for administration for the Department of Health, as the interim secretary. Adam is a 20-year veteran of the department and has served in her current position since 2010, according to the news release.
Malsam-Rysdon’s last day is Jan. 7.