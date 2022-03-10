(The Center Square) – The secretary of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) called Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg "unfit to hold the position as the chief law enforcement officer for the state of South Dakota" in a letter to the committee that will consider impeaching the attorney general Thursday.
The House Select Committee on Investigation has heard months of testimony about a wreck involving Ravnsborg that killed 55-year-old Joe Boever in September 2020. Ravnsborg told local law enforcement officials he thought he struck a deer and left the scene. Ravnsborg said he did not know he struck a man until he returned to the area the next day and found the body.
Ravnsborg pleaded guilty to two traffic misdemeanors last year and was fined. Prosecutors told the committee there was not enough evidence to charge Ravnsborg with manslaughter.
DPS Secretary Craig Price wrote Wednesday the attorney general "verbally indicated that he had seen Mr. Boever at the time of impact and again in the aftermath of the crash before quickly correcting himself." Ravnsborg was distracted when he struck Boever and all four the vehicle's tires struck the rumble strips, Price said.
The attorney general was "untruthful" in his statements to North Dakota investigators, Price said. During questioning, Ravnsborg said he never went more than 4 miles an hour over the speed limit.
From the time he took office until the time of the wreck, Ravnsborg was stopped by police for traffic offenses at least eight times and never received a citation, Price said. On six of those occasions, he was in a state vehicle.
Price said Ravnsborg sent a text message to someone Sept. 14, 2020, that read, "Well at least the guy was a Democrat."
The conclusions of the investigation by South Dakota Highway Patrol and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are "not in dispute," Price said.
Gov. Kristi Noem continued to criticize the House committee considering impeachment in a series of social media posts Wednesday after some members of the House held a closed door meeting with Ravnsborg.
"Now, they are suddenly giving him an extra $1.5 million without any public hearing," Noem said. "Reminder: the House is still in the middle of impeachment proceedings. Let me get this straight. They don't have time to conclude their impeachment process, but they have time for secret closed-door meetings to give Ravnsborg $1.5 million with no accountability."
Ravnsborg is up for reelection but has not formally announced whether he will run. Noem announced last month she is backing former attorney general Marty Jackley.