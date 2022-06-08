(The Center Square) - Sixty-seven percent of South Dakota voters rejected an amendment that some viewed as an attack on an upcoming vote on Medicaid expansion.
Gov. Kristi Noem and U.S. Sen. John Thune also held off Republican challengers to advance to the November general election, according to results for Tuesday's elections posted on the secretary of state's website.
Amendment C would have required 60% of voter approval on future ballot questions that require a tax increase or more than $10 million in spending over five years.
The ballot question drew the ire of several South 'Dakota groups, including Dakotans 4 Health, which supports an upcoming measure that would expand Medicaid. Adam Weiland, who founded the group, told The Center Square in May that Amendment C was an attack on the Medicaid question that appears on the November ballot.
Groups also questioned why the amendment was voted on during the primaries when fewer voters go to the polls. Thirty-two percent of the state's registered voters turned out for Tuesday's election, according to the secretary of state's office.
Americans for Prosperity advocated for Amendment C.
"Amendment C would ensure that a ballot measure that takes more of your hard-earned money can only pass if it is broadly supported and a strong majority of South Dakotans agree," the group said on its website.
Noem received 76% of the vote over challenger Rep. Steven Haugaard, former Speaker of the House of Representatives. She will face Rep. Jamie Smith in the November general election.
Thune won 72% of the vote over challengers Bruce Whalen and Mark Mowry.
"I want to thank Republicans in South Dakota for supporting my Senate candidacy, and I look forward to continue putting South Dakota's interests on the national agenda and stopping Biden's radical, left-wing crusade," Thune said in a statement on his Facebook page.
Thune will face Democrat challenger Brian Bengs in November.
U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson defeated state Rep. Taffy Howard with 59% of the vote. A Democrat is not on the November ballot and Johnson will face Libertarian candidate Collin Duprel.