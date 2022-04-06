(The Center Square) – Two South Dakota state troopers shared details Wednesday of their investigation into a fatal wreck involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and said the House Select Committee on Investigation never heard their presentation.
The House will decide Tuesday whether to impeach Ravnsborg based on his actions after the wreck. The committee voted against impeaching him, 6-2.
Ravnsborg struck a man walking on the side of the road in Hyde County on Sept. 12, 2020. The attorney general said he did not know what he hit and left the scene of the wreck. The body of Joseph Boever was discovered when Ravnsborg returned to the scene the next day.
South Dakota troopers initially investigated the wreck before it was turned over to North Dakota investigators.
Sgt. Kevin Kinney said he believes Boever's body was visible. Boever was a pale color and naked from the shoulders down after the wreck, he said.
"If you are walking by at night with a flashlight, light will reflect off that color very easily and there will be no reason that you should not have seen it," Kinney said.
Boever's flashlight was still on when his body was found, the troopers said.
Troopers used the same type of car Ravnsborg was driving the night of the wreck for a reenactment. Someone dressed in similar clothing to what Boever was wearing walked along the side of the road. Based on the reenactment, Trooper John Berndt said Boever would be visible to a driver.
The troopers concluded Ravnsborg was distracted.
"A non-distracted driver would see Mr. Boever," Berndt said. "Mr. Boever's face was through the windshield and he rode on the vehicle for a short distance. Mr. Boever's glasses were located inside Attorney General Ravnsborg's vehicle."
The information presented Wednesday was not heard by the House Select Committee, Kinney said.
"Our understanding is that it was made known to them that we had a presentation that would walk through the case and my understanding is they said 'no,' " Kinney said.
The committee did hear from prosecutors who said they did not have enough evidence to prosecute Ravnsborg for manslaughter.
Michael Moore, one of the prosecutors in the case, said the investigation showed Ravnsborg was outside of his lane of travel when he struck Boever.
"But we weren't able to determine why he was outside the lane of travel or how long he had been outside of the lane of travel," Moore said.
Ravnsborg pleaded guilty to two traffic offenses and paid a fine. He has remained in office since the wreck, earning an annual salary of more than $118,000 and overseeing a budget of more than $30 million, according to budget figures.