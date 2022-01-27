(The Center Square) – Two South Dakota tribes were awarded funds from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for public transportation projects.
The Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate of the Lake Traverse Reservation in northeastern South Dakota received $342,981 for video camera installation on an existing fleet of vehicles. The money also will go toward continued transit services.
“This project will enhance operator and passenger safety and maintain essential transit services in and around the reservation,” the FTA said of the project on its website.
The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe received $548,000 to buy new transit vehicles.
“This project will address state of good repair needs and help tribal residents access healthcare, employment and education opportunities in North Central South Dakota,” according to the FTA.
The FTA makes funds available for federally recognized Indian tribes recognized by the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs in the form of grants.
Funding for the grants have “specific requirements, funding cycles, and awards processes that should be carefully reviewed,“ according to the FTA.
Applicants must provide service in a rural area with fewer than 50,000 residents. Services can be provided in some urban areas as long as the transit service begins in the rural area, according to the FTA.
The grants are part of $10.3 million awarded by the FTA in 2021.