(The Center Square) – The South Dakota Senate Health and Human Services committee agreed Monday to send a Medicaid expansion bill to the Senate floor with a "do pass" recommendation.
Residents between the ages of 18 and 65 whose income is at 133% or less of the federal poverty level would be eligible for Medicaid, if the the bill is enacted.
The committee heard from members of the medical community who said expanding Medicaid would improve health outcomes for eligible South Dakotans.
"Medicaid expansion promotes earlier cancer detection, fewer deaths and improved outcomes for patients," said David Benson, government relations director for the American Cancer Society Action Network. "A 2020 study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute concluded that early Medicaid expansion was associated with reduced cancer mortality rates, especially for pancreatic cancer."
The bill has the backing of the South Dakota Municipal League (SDML).
"The workers in communities all across our great state are working jobs that South Dakota depends so heavily upon – those jobs in the service industry, tourism and agriculture," said Steve Allender, president of the SMDL and mayor of Rapid City. "And it could be the bulk of these workers in these industries may not make enough money in wages to purchase their own health insurance. And Medicaid expansion could be a lifeline for them as well something that strengthens the foundation of South Dakota's most important industries."
The bill also could help rural hospitals in danger of closing, Benson said.
"Medicaid expansion helps save rural hospitals by lowering cost of uncompensated care," Benson said.
About 52,000 people would be eligible under the expansion, which would require an additional $456 million a year in ongoing expenses, said Laurie Gill, secretary of the Department of Social Services. The department would need an additional 64 full-time employees, she said.
"This growth of the program is out of line with our charge to be fiscally responsible," Gill said.
Keith Moore, South Dakota director for Americans for Prosperity, said his organization was concerned about the fiscal impact of the bill.
"Expanding Medicaid means providing government health care benefits to able-bodied working age adults," Moore said. "This will take resources from the folks who truly need the safety net and for whom the program was designed."
Medicaid expansion is on the November ballot as a proposed constitutional amendment. Sen. Wayne Steinhauer, the bill's sponsor, said the amendment probably would be approved by the voters. He also has proposed a bill that would create a special fund for Medicaid money. Senate Bill 102 passed the Senate and is currently in the House.