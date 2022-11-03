(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Democratic Party is asking South Dakota Senate candidate Joel Koskan to resign after reports said the Republican candidate is facing child abuse charges.
The allegations were first reported by The Dakota Scout on Wednesday. Mellette County Sheriff Mike Blom reportedly told the newspaper the candidate is under investigation in a child sex abuse case.
Koksan's campaign website and social media pages are empty as of Thursday afternoon. He was seeking the District 26 senate seat. Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert currently holds the seat but is term limited and cannot seek reelection.
Koskan was running against Democrat Shawn Bordeaux, who has represented the district in the House of Representatives.
“These allegations concerning Joel Koskan are deeply disturbing, and he should immediately end his campaign," said South Dakota Democratic Party Chairman Randy Seiler in a statement. "While he will still appear on the ballot, the choice for the voters of District 26 couldn’t be clearer. Partisan politics aside, Joel Koskan should not be voting in the legislature on issues that affect South Dakota kids or any issues at all.”
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith said in a Twitter post, "Today’s breaking story surrounding Joel Koskan is as heartbreaking as it is disturbing. Vote to defend our children on November 8th."