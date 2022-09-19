(The Center Square) - A new report evaluating how well states are safeguarding religious liberty ranked South Dakota 18th among the 50 states.
The Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy – which published the report with parent organization First Liberty Institute – said the project was undertaken to understand the current status of religious freedom in the nation.
The report measured each state using 29 items of criteria organized into six groups of safeguards identified for the safeguards’ ability to protect religious liberties. It did not measure the experience of religious liberty for Americans in everyday lives or evaluate cultural attitudes for or against religious expression. Instead, the project focused on statutory and constitutional laws.
“A straightforward, commonsense reading of these laws gives citizens a presumptive basis for seeing some aspect or manifestation of their religious freedom as being protected. In this way state law can be seen as foundational for safeguards of religious liberty in America,” the authors said.
The metrics used for examining the states included absentee voting, exemptions from childhood immunization requirements, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, employer exemption from the contraceptive mandate, exemptions for marriage and wedding participation, and exemptions for health-care providers.
South Dakota is one of 23 states to have enacted a Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which became law in March 2021, the report found. The state also scored a “yes” for opportunity for absentee voting, exemptions from childhood immunizations, and employer exemption from the contraceptive mandate.
South Dakota had 0 out of 5 exemptions for marriage and wedding participation and 5 out of 20 exemptions for health-care providers, all of which were related to abortion refusal.
The state received a total score of 43%. Mississippi received the highest score of 81%, and New York had the lowest score of 15%.
The report found the average U.S. resident lives in a state with a 38% score.
“Notably, no state is on the frontier, fully embracing all the possible safeguards,” the authors wrote.