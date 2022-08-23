(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Rules Review Committee on Tuesday approved an increase in travel expenses for state employees on official state business.
The change increases reimbursement from 42 cents to 51 cents per mile for employees who drive their private vehicles outside of the city where they work.
Employees who choose to drive their own vehicle when a state vehicle is available will be reimbursed 28 cents per mile, a five-cent increase from the current rate.
Employees with special needs will receive reimbursement of 68 cents per mile, up from 56 cents, for cargo vans, pickups or other special utility vehicles. The rate jumps nine cents to 51 cents per mile for other motor vehicles for employees with special needs, according to the information.
The rate change is needed to keep pace with rising travel costs, according to the Secretary of State's office. The current mileage rates have been in effect since 2015.
The South Dakota Board of Finance held a public hearing in July and referred the measure to the committee. The fiscal impact to the state would be $331,646 annually, according to a fiscal note submitted to the Board of Finance.
The committee unanimously approved the changes.