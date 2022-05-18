(The Center Square) - The presence of Gov. Kristi Noem's daughter during a discussion about her appraisal certification was not normal procedure, according to a report filed with the Government Operations and Audit Committee.
The committee asked for more information after a December meeting where the former director of the South Dakota Appraiser Certification Program said that a plan for Kassidy Peters to obtain her license was not normal practice for those who had tried twice. Peters is Noem's daughter.
Sherry Bren said she felt "intimidated" at the July 2020 meeting at the governor's mansion. She later resigned as director of the program and sued the state for age discrimination, settling for $200,000.
The report, attached to the December meeting minutes, also included a statement from Marcia Hultman, secretary of the Department of Labor and Regulation.
"Secretary Hultman also indicated that she was not aware of another time when someone in training for a position, such as Kassidy Peters, had been included in a meeting such as the one on July 27, 2020," the report said.
According to the report, Peters said she was no longer pursuing appraiser activities.
The Government Accountability Board has hired outside counsel to hear complaints against the governor, according to KELO. The complaints also include Noem's use of the state plane to fly to political events outside of South Dakota.
Noem has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.