(The Center Square) – South Dakota is among the worst states in the nation for hospital safety, according to a new report.
The Leapfrog Group ranked South Dakota 45th after analyzing nearly 3,000 acute-care hospitals across the U.S. for patient safety. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit watchdog organization that assigns letter grades to hospitals based on safety and patient experience.
Only 10% of the hospitals it investigated in South Dakota received an "A" grade. It used national patient safety measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and other supplemental data sources to develop the grade. Some of the measures taken into consideration included nurse and doctor communication, staff responsiveness, communication about medicines, culture of leadership structures and systems, nursing workforce, and other safety measures.
Only 33% of all hospitals included received an "A." Four states had no hospitals get an "A" at all: Wyoming, West Virginia, the District of Columbia, and North Dakota.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted health care delivery at every level and setting, from staffing shortages to increased infections to the very care patients receive," the report said. "It has never been more critical to assess patient perspectives, both to assure that the patient voice is accounted for and heard, and to obtain vital information on the overall safety and quality of care being delivered."
The report found patients were less likely to feel their voices were being heard by hospital staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. An analysis of the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Hospital Survey (HCAHPS) found the percentage of favorable responses on whether doctors and nurses carefully listened to and treated patients with respect decreased during the pandemic.
The only area in which patient experience improved was quietness of the hospital, which the report's authors said may have been an unintended consequence of visitor restrictions.
"Key areas of patient experience that worsened were likely associated with the strain health care workers endured during the height of the pandemic," the report said. "The largest difference comparing adult patient experience in hospitals pre-pandemic and mid pandemic is in Responsiveness of Hospital Staff with a 3.7-point decrease. Patients were less likely to receive help when needed, which can lead to potentially serious safety lapses. Communication about Medicines, reflecting patients' feedback on how often hospital staff explained the purpose of new medication and potential side effects, is another significant patient safety concern."
The concern over whether patients understood their medications was highlighted by the responses in HCAHPS, including a decrease in favorable responses to questions concerning care transition, which measured whether patients understood the purpose of their medications.
The study said that medication errors occur on average once per patient per day among Medicare beneficiaries and that effective communication about medicine can reduce that rate.
"The health care workforce has faced unprecedented levels of pressure during the pandemic, and as a result, patients' experience with their care appears to have suffered," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "We commend the workforce for their heroic efforts these past few years and now strongly urge hospital leadership to recommit to improved care—from communication to responsiveness—and get back on track with patient safety outcomes."