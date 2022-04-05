(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) will brief lawmakers Wednesday on its investigation into a fatal 2020 crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote next week on if to impeach Ravnsborg based on his actions in the wreck that killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever. The attorney general left the scene and told the local sheriff he thought he hit an animal. Boever's body was discovered by Ravnsborg when he returned to the scene the next day.
Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor traffic offenses and paid a fine.
The House Select Committee on Investigation voted 6-2 not to impeach Ravnsborg last month.
Ravnsborg has remained in office since the wreck, earning an annual salary of more than $118,000 and overseeing a budget of more than $30 million, according to budget figures.
Wednesday's briefing comes at the request of lawmakers, according to a news release. The DPS released 404 pages relating to the investigation "in anticipation of the briefing."
The information includes two reports of traffic stops made by South Dakota troopers who said in their reports they were almost involved in accidents with Ravnsborg.
The first one occurred July 23, 2020 in Pierre, two months before Ravnsborg's fatal wreck. Trooper Nathan Moore said Ravnsborg drifted into his lane, nearly striking his vehicle. The attorney general was given a written warning.
On Sept. 6, 2020, a week before the wreck that killed Boever, Trooper Tanner Dornacher said he had to put on his brakes to avoid being hit by Ravnsborg after the attorney general ran a stop sign. Ravnsborg was given a verbal warning, this time for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Ravnsborg was in his state vehicle in both incidents.
The report also shows several speeding offenses committed by Ravnsborg pulled from his driving record.
The Senate would take up the case if the House decides to impeach Ravnsborg. If the attorney general is impeached, it will be the first impeachment in the South Dakota history.
Gov. Kristi Noem called for the attorney general's resignation after his conviction. She said in a Twitter post she does not agree with the committee's decision.
"The question before this committee was, should the attorney general should continue to be the top law enforcement officer in the state of South Dakota," Noem said after the committee made its decision. "It is clear that he should not be. My hope is that the House of Representatives as a whole will do the right thing."