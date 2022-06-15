(The Center Square) - Some South Dakota Appropriations Committee members questioned a plan to spend $50 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to expand broadband in the state.
The state budgeted $75 million for broadband expansion two years ago, said Sen. Jack Kolbeck, R-Sioux Falls.
"Is there any possibility of some of that $75 million that we budgeted out of our state budget, will that then be refunded with this additional $50 million, or is this just going to be an addition to the $75 million that we budgeted a couple of years ago? Kolbeck asked Jim Terwilliger, commissioner of the Bureau of Finance and Management.
"The idea is to try and maximize the federal funds first, before you look at the $75 million in the general funds," Terwilliger said. "Now we're learning there's some additional requirements on behalf of folks that are doing the work in terms of various wage requirements, different things like this. So we are working thru and trying to learn about how all of that is going to impact all the strings attached to the federal funds."
Rep. Steven Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, said he wondered if the broadband request was just an "overblown claim for dollars that the lobbyists were pushing for."
"Was this something vetted carefully by anybody in state government?" Haugaard asked. "Is this just sitting there? It's just frustrating when you look at $50 million now, $75 million last year and it was such a big deal that had all sorts of news coverage and all sorts of attention here in our committee but not a dime has gone out the door other than to spend somewhere around $100,000 on administration costs."
Terwilliger, who took over as the state's budget chief in April, said he would compile some information for the committee.
The state received $1.25 billion in ARPA funds, with $974.5 million going directly to the state. The state is spending $869.8 million on 11 projects. The largest is a $600 million allocation to local governments for water and sewer improvements. In addition to the projects, $30 million is allocated for administrative costs.
The state is also spending $115.9 million on capital projects. Remodeling and building projects at the South Dakota Public Health Lab are the largest expenditure at $69.6 million.
South Dakota's 66 counties are splitting $171.8 million in funds. The allocations are determined by the county's size. Two metropolitan areas are receiving funds. Rapid City is allocated $13 million, and Sioux Falls is receiving $25.4 million. Non-entitlement units, defined as communities with less than 50,000 people, are splitting $65.2 million.