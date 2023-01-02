(The Center Square) - South Dakota’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report shows the state's financial picture improved in fiscal year 2022 with the addition of $115 million in the state's reserves.
"This increase from the prior year was a result of unspent General Fund appropriations as General Fund revenues were $72.3 million higher than expected and expenditures were $43.2 million lower than budgeted," the report said. "The combined reserve balance of $422.6 million is approximately 21.0% of the fiscal year 2022 General Fund total expenditures."
The annual report is prepared by the Bureau of Finance and Management and covers the fiscal year that ended on June 20, 2022.
South Dakota's net worth increased $330.8 million to $8.5 billion, according to the report.
The state's retirement system is 100% funded for the sixth straight year. South Dakota's pension liability is $14.1 billion, according to the report.
"This high funding status is attributed to three primary factors: 1) the employers and members of SDRS have always made the required contributions into the fund, 2) sound long-term investment returns, and 3) plan benefits and liabilities are managed in accordance with statute to be sustainable based on the fixed, statutory contribution rates. SDRS is discussed later in this document," the report said.
The state reduced its long-term debt by $15.6 million and has $649 million of debt as of June 30, 2022.
The labor market in the state is growing. Nonfarm employment declined in 2020 due to the pandemic-induced economic downturn but rebounded and grew 3.2% in 201, according to the report. Employment growth is predicted to finish at 2.2% in 2022. The state's current unemployment rate is 2.4%.
Personal income is also increasing for South Dakotans.
"In calendar year 2021, which is the most recent annual data that is available, South Dakota’s personal income grew 7.6%, slightly higher than the U.S. growth rate of 7.5%," the report said. "From 2011 to 2021, South Dakota’s total personal income growth averaged approximately 5% per year."
Employment growth is predicted to slow in the next two years but personal incomes are expected to continue to grow. The outlook for 2023 and 2024 is a growth rate of 4% to 5%, according to the report.
Gov. Kristi Noem said the report reflects South Dakota's "strong financial position."
“In the last four years, we made South Dakota’s finances stronger than ever," Noem said in a statement. "I look forward to building on this success in the next four years."