(The Center Square) - South Dakota's three gubernatorial candidates argued over the taxpayer cost of Medicaid expansion and the elimination of sales tax on groceries in their only scheduled debate before the November election.
Incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem continuously linked Democrat Jamie Smith to President Joe Biden, while Smith accused the governor of misleading the public on Medicaid expansion in the debate aired on Dakota News Now.
"What expansion would do would be cover more individuals," Noem said. "The majority of those would be younger individuals that are single, able-bodied, able to go get a a job and a career in South Dakota and have the potential to earn benefits that would pay their medical bills. The approximate cost to the state of South Dakota would be in the future up to $80 million per year and that is something we would have to figure out how to pay for."
Medicare expansion would not "cost the state what the governor is saying," Smith said.
"This has been a net zero in 39 states across our country," Smith said. "And when the economists look at it, (it's) the same thing you saw on the fiscal note that was written on the fiscal note for this is what they have been finding in states across the country. What's so scary about providing people with the health care they need?"
Tracey Quint, the Libertarian candidate, said she would implement the policy if elected and voters approve but added she believes other options are possible.
"I do think there are ways that we can save money within other realms of government waste," Quint said. "Adding that much cost as far as health care concerns go is something that I would definitely take a look at and try to find other ways to save money in that realm."
Noem said a plan she recently announced this week to end the sales tax on groceries if reelected would help families she said are hurting from "President Joe Biden's policies." She also said if reelected, she would also support legislation to help companies offer family leave for companies and offer health care benefits for child care workers.
"It's help protect them from Joe Biden and those that support him," Noem said. "Jamie Smith supports Joe Biden and his extremist policies. They don't line up with this state."
Smith said Democrats pushed to end the grocery tax for years.
"Year after year it's been part of our strategy for what we want to do to help people in the state of South Dakota," Smith said. "Because food tax is one of the most regressive taxes there is."
Noem said the revenue lost from eliminating the sales tax on groceries could be replaced by increased revenues the state is experiencing through "our growing economy."
Smith suggested using tax revenue from recreational marijuana if it is approved by voters.
Quint said eliminating the sales tax on groceries is something that should have been looked at a long time ago.
"As a Libertarian, I think that would she be doing everything that we can to reduce the tax burden on the citizens of South Dakota," Quint said.