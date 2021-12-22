(The Center Square) – South Dakota’s year-end financial report shows the state’s net worth at $8.1 billion, an increase of 10% over last year, according to the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report that covers fiscal year 2021.
Some of the highlights of the 212-page report include an increase in annual reserves, an increase in tourism dollars and a fully-funded retirement system. The report is prepared by the Bureau of Finance and Management and audited by the South Dakota Department of Legislative Audit.
The state is ending the year with a combined $307.1 million in reserves, according to the report. The Budget Reserve, which can used only if two-thirds of state lawmakers in both chambers approve, was unchanged at the end of the fiscal year with $169.6 million. The General Revenue Replacement Fund increased by $91.2 million to $137.5 million, according to the report.
Gov. Kristi Noem asked state lawmakers in her budget address earlier this month to add about 14.2% of the budget, rather than the traditional 10%, in reserves because of the surpluses.
South Dakota’s long-term debt, which is comprised of revenue bonds and capital leases, increased $33.7 million in fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, to $665.1 million, the report said.
The state’s retirement system is funded at 105%. Auditors said the high funding status is because of employers and members of the system making contributions, the long-term investment returns and the management of the plan.
Tourists also are returning to the state with visitor spending up 31% year over year through October, auditors said. Airport arrivals were up 73% while hotel bookings were up 33%, the report said.
South Dakota residents also are seeing an increase in their personal income, which grew 5.3% in 2021. The growth has slowed “as the federal government reduces the amount of stimulus in the economy,” the report's authors said.
The state’s job roster increased by 26,500, or 6.2% in fiscal year 2021, Noem said in an introduction to the report. The unemployment rate is 2.8%, she said.
State lawmakers return to Pierre on Jan. 11 to discuss the budget for fiscal year 2023. Noem is proposing a $5.7 billion spending plan that includes a 6% raise for state employees, teachers and health care providers.
“South Dakota is setting an example for the nation with our strong financial position and our continued dedication to being ‘Open for Business,’ ” Noem said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the legislature in the coming months to invest wisely for the future and continue our commitment to fiscal responsibility.”