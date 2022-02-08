(The Center Square) – The South Dakota House Taxation Committee could not agree on a bill that would have required any entity that collects property taxes to notify taxpayers of an increase above the revenue neutral tax rate.
The bill would require county auditors to notify taxpayers by mail 10 days in advance of a public hearing on the tax increase.
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Chris Johnson, R-Rapid City, dubbed the bill the "Truth in Taxation" bill and said it was modeled on similar bills passed in other states.
Taxing entities in South Dakota can increase the value of the previous year's property tax by up to 3% or approve an increase based on inflation or growth, whichever is less, according to information from the South Dakota Department of Revenue.
"Even so, the pleas for us to do something before people get taxed out of their homes and farms keep coming in," Johnson said.
The "cap" on how much local taxing entities can charge actually makes it easier for local officials to raise taxes more often than is necessary, he said.
"The cap fluctuates, especially with new growth, and it can be quite high in growing communities, "Johnson said.
Kansas passed a similar bill in 2021 and the results are "phenomenal," said Kansas Policy Institute CEO Dave Trabert, who testified in support of the bill.
"Over half of our local taxing authorities decided not to raise property taxes this year," Trabert said. "About 500 of them said they were raising taxes less than 2%."
South Dakota's property taxes are higher than necessary, Trabert said.
"For example, between 2000 and 2019, property taxes in South Dakota increased 114%," he said. "That is twice the rate of inflation plus population."
Taxing entities that do not comply with the bill if it becomes law would have to repay the taxpayers the amount of levy that was in excess of the revenue neutral rate, Johnson said.
Local auditors said the bill would put a burden on their departments that are already stretched thin. Mailing notices to all taxpayers would increase costs, and extra staff could be needed, they said. Local governments already have public hearings with little participation, they said.
"This bill is duplicative," said Ben Kyte, the Minnehaha County auditor. "We already have several state statutes that require notices in publications of our budget hearings, and I don't see how the bill adds any value to the existing process."
Johnson said, "You heard a number of really scary things from the opponents to the bill."
"Did you hear any taxpayers opposed to this bill?" Johnson asked the committee. "What about the burden put on taxpayers?"
Votes to table the bill or move it to the 41st day failed to pass, as did a motion to recommend approval of the bill. A motion to send the bill to the full House without a recommendation also failed.
The committee agreed to revisit the bill Thursday, when some absent members would be present.